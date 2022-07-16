Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police get 8-day custody of 3rd shooter, aide
A Mansa court sent two accused, including the youngest shooter, in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to eight-day remand of the Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT), a day after they were brought from Delhi on transit remand on Friday.
Ankit Sirsa, 19, shooter, and Sachin Chaudhary, alias Sachin Bhiwani, who harboured four shooters, were brought to Mansa district late night on Thursday. They were presented before the court of the judicial magistrate at Mansa after a medical check-up at the district civil hospital on Friday. A Mansa court had issued an arrest warrant against the two on Wednesday.
The SIT submitted in the court that the custodial interrogation of the accused is required for further investigation as they executed the crime in Mansa. The court sent them to police custody till July 23. The singer was shot dead by at least six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa on May 29.
Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora, who is also a member of SIT, said, “We have got Ankit and Sachin’s custody. For now, both will be kept at Mansa for interrogation.”
The Delhi Police special cell had arrested Sirsa and Bhiwani from the Kashmiri Gate area on July 4, and the two were in its custody since then. After taking permission from the Delhi court, the Punjab Police arrested the duo in Moose Wala’s murder case.
While three shooters, including Sirsa, have been arrested by the Delhi Police special cell, the remaining three are still absconding. Shooters Priyavrat Fauji, who was leading one of the modules, and Kashish are already in the Mansa police’s custody after being brought from the national capital. They were arrested from Gujarat’s Kutch on June 19. SIT will now question them together at Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police station in Mansa. While the questioning of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the ‘mastermind’ of the murder, and Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, is going on at Kharar.
Shinde govt again to decide on renaming cities
Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the government would once again approve renaming cities and naming the Navi Mumbai international airport as the decision taken by the Uddhav Thackeray-led regime was 'illegal' and could be challenged in the court of law. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government had in its last cabinet meeting on June 29 decided to rename Aurangabad as Osmanabad as Dharashiv, Sambhaji Nagar, and approved naming the airport after DB Patil.
15-year-old boy hacked to death inside civil hospital in Ludhiana
A group of assailants hacked a 15-year-old boy to death after barging into the emergency ward of Lord Mahavira civil hospital, Ludhiana, on Thursday night. The victim, Sawan Kumar of EWS Colony, along with Sawan's elder brother Sumit, had gone to the civil hospital to get a medico-legal report following a scuffle with the accused, said the police. The assailants fled after committing the crime.
In joint operation, Punjab Police seize 73 kg heroin from Maharashtra port
The Punjab Police on Friday managed to catch another big haul of approximately 73 kg of heroin from a container at the Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police. This seizure was made by the Punjab Police in less than 72 hours after 75 kg of heroin was recovered from a container at the Mundra Port in Gujarat. The war against drugs will continue, director general of police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav reiterated.
CUET: ‘Test was easier than boards’, say students
New Delhi: Most students who appeared for the first CUET on Friday found the paper to be “easy with only moderate difficulties”. The test was conducted in 13 languages in two slots. “The paper was fairly easy, except the general test. In the general test paper, there were 75 questions and we had to attempt 60. In other domain papers, there were 50 questions and we were required to attempt 40 questions,” said Garg.
NDPS case: Another HC judge recuses from hearing Majithia’s bail plea
Another Punjab and Haryana High Court judge recused himself from hearing the bail plea filed by senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia. Majithia's plea was to be heard by a division bench comprising Justices Ramachandra Rao and Anoop Chitkara. The bail plea had come up before the division bench after Justice Augustine George Masih had recused himself from hearing the it on July 4.
