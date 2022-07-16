Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police get 8-day custody of 3rd shooter, aide

A Mansa court sent two accused, including the youngest shooter, in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to eight-day remand of the Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT), a day after they were brought from Delhi on transit remand on Friday.

Ankit Sirsa, 19, shooter, and Sachin Chaudhary, alias Sachin Bhiwani, who harboured four shooters, were brought to Mansa district late night on Thursday. They were presented before the court of the judicial magistrate at Mansa after a medical check-up at the district civil hospital on Friday. A Mansa court had issued an arrest warrant against the two on Wednesday.

The SIT submitted in the court that the custodial interrogation of the accused is required for further investigation as they executed the crime in Mansa. The court sent them to police custody till July 23. The singer was shot dead by at least six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa on May 29.

Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora, who is also a member of SIT, said, “We have got Ankit and Sachin’s custody. For now, both will be kept at Mansa for interrogation.”

The Delhi Police special cell had arrested Sirsa and Bhiwani from the Kashmiri Gate area on July 4, and the two were in its custody since then. After taking permission from the Delhi court, the Punjab Police arrested the duo in Moose Wala’s murder case.

While three shooters, including Sirsa, have been arrested by the Delhi Police special cell, the remaining three are still absconding. Shooters Priyavrat Fauji, who was leading one of the modules, and Kashish are already in the Mansa police’s custody after being brought from the national capital. They were arrested from Gujarat’s Kutch on June 19. SIT will now question them together at Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police station in Mansa. While the questioning of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the ‘mastermind’ of the murder, and Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, is going on at Kharar.

