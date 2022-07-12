Moose Wala murder: SC refuses to entertain plea to transfer case to CBI
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain Punjab BJP leader Jagjit Singh’s plea seeking the transfer of the investigation in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to the CBI.
A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Abhay S. Oka also remarked that such matters should not be given any political colour and they don’t appreciate such practice. However, the Court also remarked that the court has to work openly for all the people.
Meanwhile, the court adjourned to July 18 hearing on another plea of accused Lawrence Bishnoi’s father challenging the transit remand to Punjab police and asked the Punjab state to file a reply on the plea.
Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhri, appeared for the father of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, while senior advocate AM Singhvi appeared for Punjab.
On June 14, the Patiala House Court of Delhi allowed Punjab police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the singer’s murder and also allowed its transit application. The court also directed the police to ensure that the medical examination of Bishnoi be conducted as per rules before leaving Delhi and also before his production before the concerned Court of CJM, Mansa, Punjab.
The Delhi court, while allowing the applications of the Punjab police, had earlier said, “the applicant investigation officer/SP Dharamveer Singh and the investigating agency were directed to take all the appropriate measures for safety and security of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi during transit till production of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi before the concerned Court at Mansa, Punjab.”
According to the petition filed by the Punjab police in the city court, Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of the singer’s murder. Punjab police further submitted that during the investigation of the case, the confession statements of the arrested accused were recorded wherein it was clearly pointed out that Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the “planned killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.”
Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.
-
CM Mann scraps proposed textile park near Ludhiana’s Mattewara forest
Faced with stiff opposition, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday scrapped the contentious textile park project proposed near the Mattewara forest in Ludhiana, reiterating his government's commitment to check environmental pollution and make the state clean and green.
-
CCTV system helps Pune traffic police collect ₹30 crore fine in 6 months
Pune: Even as the police special branch continues its probe against the traffic branch officials accused of alleged embezzlement and wrongdoing, the traffic department has recovered fines amounting to Rs 30 crore using its CCTV camera surveillance system since January this year. The fine recovered in June this year is Rs 2.82 crore as compared to the monthly average of over Rs 5 crore.
-
Two chemical scientists from Pune win bronze medals for their contributions to research in chemistry
Two city-based scientists have been awarded a bronze medal by the Chemical Research Society of India for their contributions to research in chemistry. Constituted in 1999, the CRSI recognises contributions made by scientists at various levels in the field of Chemistry and presents gold, silver and bronze medals to them.
-
Six trekkers rescued from Bhimashankar forest
Six trekkers from Ulhasnagar who had lost their way in the Bhimashankar forest in Pune district were rescued from Ambegaon on Sunday by a team from the Ghodegaon police station. The rescue operation started at 5 pm and the group was rescued by 10 pm. All six trekkers were found safe sans any injuries. The trekkers were stuck in difficult terrain comprising high gradient slopes and dangerous cliffs.
-
Meat thrown into Bareilly gurdwara premises, cops register case
LUCKNOW The police lodged a case after anti-social elements allegedly threw some meat into a gurdwara premises in Bareilly's Kohadapeer area, said officials on Monday. The case was registered on the complaint of gurdwara head, Harwant Pal Singh Bedi. A special operation had been launched to nab the miscreants, said SSP Siddharth Anirudh Pankaj. A large number of people gathered on the spot as soon as the meat was found.
