Moose Wala murder: SIT quizzes Lawrence Bishnoi for third day
Even two days after bringing ”mastermind” Lawrence Bishnoi on production warrants, the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) is yet to make any new breakthrough in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. Despite making 10 arrests in the case, the SIT so far has not been able apprehend a single shooter or recover the weapons used in the crime.
A court in Mansa on Wednesday granted seven-day remand of Bishnoi to the Punjab Police, soon after the gangster was brought from Delhi on a transit remand.
The SIT, led by inspector general of police (IGP) Jaskaran Singh, and Anti-Gangsters Task Force (ATGF) officers on Friday virtually recreated the crime scene using all the CCTV footage of the movement of the accused, videography and pictures taken from the crime spot and other evidence collected by Cops during Bishnoi’s interrogation.
The SIT also confronted Bishnoi with the statements of nine other accused, who had provided logistics support to the shooters or conducted recce ahead of the attack on Moose Wala, to connect dots in the high-profile murder. The probe team had prepared a questionnaire on the basis of statements recorded by the nine accused for further interrogating Bishnoi.
As per police sources, Bishnoi was shown pictures of the alleged shooters and also CCTV footage of a petrol pump in Fatehabad in Haryana. Punjab Police had traced two shooters through a fuel purchase slip found in their abandoned vehicle. They were spotted in the CCTV footage with the Bolero SUV used in the crime.
An official privy to the development said that Bishnoi has refused to have any knowledge about most of the facts and continuously denies his involvement. “But at the same time, he is admitting that this has been done by the members of his gang. There is no clarity over the weapons as well,” he added.
Meanwhile, the SIT is yet to trace the weapons used in the crime. “There is a possibility that the weapons were handed over to other associates, who further disposed them of,” said a police official.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics