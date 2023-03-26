More than 3,000 students appear for SOE entrance exam in Ludhiana

Aspiring to secure a seat in 16 government schools selected under the School of Eminence (SOE) scheme in the district, as many as 3,638 students appeared for the entrance exam for Class 9 on Sunday. Students coming out from a centre after their exam. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The test was conducted at the 16 venues in Ludhiana from 10 am to 1 pm. While a total of 5,000 students had registered for the entrance exam till March 15, which is the last date of registration. On the day of the exam, only 3,638 students had proceeded to submit the form and paid the fees.

In the reasoning and scholastic aptitude test, as many as 150 questions from different subjects, including maths, social studies, Hindi, Punjabi and logical reasoning were asked. The test through which around 30,000 students will be selected was conducted by the State Council of Education Research Training (SCERT) Punjab.

Appearing at Government School Sekhewal, Divyanshi, a student of Government Middle School, Subhash Nagar, said, “As my school is only up to Class 8, I want to take admission in this school for Class 9 and Class 10. She added that she prepared for the entrance exam from YouTube and revised the Class 8 syllabus.

She added that she aspires to join the ranks of the Indian air force. Divyanshi is hopeful to get the desired guidance and education if she makes the cut.

Another student, Sahira Parveen said she was delighted to see the question paper as she was able to attempt all the question papers and is confident about her performance.

Naresh Kumar, principal at Sekhewal School, said the students had received the roll numbers online and were also informed by the teachers about the timeline. He added that around 350 students appeared for the test at his school. He said that as per the initial information a batch of 35 students would be inducted under the SOE scheme.

Under SOE scheme, the focus will be laid on creating a special atmosphere for students of classes 9 to 12, while the rest of the classes will be gradually discontinued each every year. Schools have been directed to turn down the students who seek to get admission to Class 6 and make sure that they get admission to nearby government schools.

The schools which have been selected are GGSSS Shaheed-E_Azam Sukhdev Thapar, GMSSS Miller Ganj, GSSS Doraha, GSSS Jagraon, GSSS Sahnewal, GGSSS Khanna, GSSS Mundian Kalan, GSSS Gill, GSSS Samrala, GMSSS Model Town, GSSS Baddowal Cantt, GSSS Division no three, GSSS Jawahar Nagar, GSSS Indrapuri, GSSS Dadhahur, GSSS Sekhewal.

Meanwhile, the last date to register for Class 11 entrance exam has been extended to April 4.