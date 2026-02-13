More than 32k cancer cases reported in J&K in three years: Govt tells during assembly

Cancer cases are rising in J&K especially in the Valley, as in past three years around 32,425 cases have been detected in the 20 districts of the Union territory and more than 16,000 cancer cases have been detected in SKIMS hospital alone. PDP legislator Waheed ur Rehman Parra had asked the question during the J&K assembly. (File)

Replying to an unstarred question by PDP legislator Waheed ur Rehman Parra regarding cancer cases in J&K, the minister said as per figures of J&K health and higher education department 32,425 cancer cases of different types have been detected in the UT, especially in Kashmir were 25,621 cancer cases have been detected and 6,804 cancer cases have been detected in Jammu since 2023. in past two years more than 21,700 cancer cases were detected in J&K.

PDP legislator Waheed ur Rehman Parra described it as a silent pandemic. “Cancer is a silent pandemic in J&K and killing people every single day. 32,425 cases in just 3 years. Lung, breast and oral cancers leading. This is public health emergency and government must act in mission mode,” he said.

As per the data, most common types of cancer found in J&K are lung, breast, oral and prostrate cancer. The government said there are several medical institutions in J&K where cancer patients are receiving treatment including PET scan, however, the government said that in Kashmir PeT scan, an advance test for cancer patients, is being done only at SKIMS, while in Jammu the PET scan facilities are available at Government Medical College Jammu and two other hospitals.

The data further said that regular cancer screening camps are being conducted in districts Samba , Kathua, in collaboration with AIMS Vijaypur and other districts.

“Further, a high-level meeting chaired by a NITI Aayog member and attended by representatives from ICMR, DHR, Tata Memorial Hospital, PGI Chandigarh and other leading cancer institutes, was held to formulate cancer prevention and treatment policies for Jammu and Kashmir.

Patients suffering from cancer and other terminal illnesses are managed at SKIMS, SOURA, Government Medical Colleges (GMC’s) and their associated hospitals, as well as at district hospitals and community health centres ( CHC’s) . Whenever required, patients are referred to GMC’s and other tertiary care institutions for specialised treatment. In the Jammu region, specialised oncology services are available at GMC Jammu, the state cancer institute, and other associated hospitals, while in the Kashmir region, advanced and specialised care is provided at SKIMS, Soura.”

The government said that well - established oncology facilities are available at Government medical Colleges in Jammu and Srinagar. The government further informed that the PET scan facility is available at SKIMS, Soura. “At present, no PET scan facility is available at GMC Srinagar or its associated hospitals. However, the health and medical education department has recently authorised JKMSCL for procurement of a PET scan unit costing ₹16 crore for GMC Srinagar. This facility is not available at any district hospital or sub-district hospital. In the Jammu division, PET scan services are available at the state cancer institute, Jammu. Additionally, PET scan facilities are being provided by Narayana Super Specialty Hospital , Kakryal ( Katra) and the American Oncology Institute, ASCOM, in the Private sector.”