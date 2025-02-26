More than 50% HIV infected in Ludhiana are drug users

Intravenous drug users (IDUs) have come to account for most of the HIV patients in Ludhiana. The percentage of IDUs in HIV patients has risen from just 12.8% of the total patients in 2010 to 59.16% of patients reported in 2024. In 2010, the district saw 794 HIV cases and of these only 1,012 were IDUs. In 2024, the district saw 1,658 cases and of these 981 were IDUs. (iStock)

Besides HIV, IDUs also have come to make the majority of Hepatitis C and Hepatitis B viruses. Of the 3,985 Hepatitis C cases reported in the district since 2019, 2,503 are IDUs and of the 299 Hepatitis B cases reported, 185 are IDUs.

“There is a significant increase in people getting HIV due to sharing unsterilised needles. Earlier the biggest reason for people getting the virus was indulging in sexual activities without protection. But now use of shared unsterilised needles has become the leading cause,” said senior medical officer Dr Harinder Sood, Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Center, Civil Hospital.

With the rise of IDU numbers in HIV patients, the number of deaths has also seen a rise. In 2010 there were only 5 deaths of the total number of patients reported that week. In 2024, the number rose to 24.

The corresponding rise in numbers of IDUs and deaths was due to the lack strict adherence to anti retro viral (ART) regime in drug users.

“The lack of adhere to the ART regime leaders to higher morbidity and mortality,” said Dr Sood.

The government runs a programme Target Intervention Project for HIV AIDS preventions, which includes providing needles to non-government organisations (NGOs) to distribute these to the drug users to prevent spread of diseases caused by using shared unsterilised needles.

“In 2008 the government declared that if we can’t control the drug menace, we can at least ensure that they don’t get infected diseases like HIV AIDS, HVC, HCB. So, under this programme we are given these needles to distribute them to drug users. Drug users register with us, and we provide them with needles,” said Dr Inderjit Dhingra, who runs Dr Kotnis Acupuncture Hospital and Education and Centre.

According to Dr Dhingra, the problem was due to lack of awareness about the programme in new addicts.

“The new addicts aren’t aware that they can get these needles from us. So, they keep sharing needles as there is no other way to get these needles,” he said.

“Whenever an addict approaches the NGO to register for the programme, we have them tested for HIV. Over the years there has been an increase in the number of addicts turning out HIV positive,” he added.