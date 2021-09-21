Mother-son duo, accomplice held for murdering Ambala youth

A mother-son duo and their accomplice have been arrested for stabbing to death a 25-year-old man in Ambala Cantt’s Kabari Bazaar on Sunday night.

With no record of past enmity between them, police are trying to ascertain why Radha, 50, her son Gaurav, 28, and Bhoori, 32, attacked the victim, Arjun, a daily wager.

Residents of Kachha Bazaar, the mother-son duo, and their accomplice, who lives in Khatik Mandi, had attacked Arjun with knives and bricks, in the presence of his brother Mohit and an aunt, around 11pm on Sunday.

Mohit told the police that he rushed his bleeding brother to the civil hospital, but he was declared dead.

The trio was booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) at the Ambala Cantt police station.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, station in-charge, said all accused were arrested on Monday and will be presented before a court on Tuesday.