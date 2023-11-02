MP Anurag Thakur seeks 10,000 more houses under PMAY in Himachal Pradesh

: Union minister of information and broadcasting and youth and sports affairs Anurag Singh Thakur has sought approval from the Centre for 10,000 more houses for flood-ravaged Himachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Thakur has written to the Union minister of rural development and minister of state for panchayati raj Giriraj Singh in this regard.

Recently, Thakur had got the approval of rural development minister Giriraj Singh for 11,000 houses and 27,000 kilometres of roads under the PMAY.

“Recently Himachal Pradesh has faced an unprecedented natural disaster. I am continuously visiting the disaster affected areas of entire Himachal and communicating with the people. According to the present situation, there is a need to construct more houses in the affected areas because a large number of houses of the common people have been damaged in the disaster,” Thakur said.

“In view of this and keeping in mind the public sentiment, I have written to the union minister of rural development and panchayati raj. A demand has been placed from Giriraj Singh for 10,000 additional Prime Minister rural houses for Himachal Pradesh. This will greatly help in the revival of Himachal and the people.”

