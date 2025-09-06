MP Malvinder Kang seeks GST exemption for state to tackle rebuild post floods

AAP’s Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Friday urged swift intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union government for flood relief. Kang said that a special central relief package, comparable to the ₹58,900 crore package for Bihar and the ₹58,000 crore extended to Andhra Pradesh, is needed to rebuild homes, revive agriculture, restore rural infrastructure, and support displaced families. He also demanded a two-year GST exemption for Punjab to give the state breathing space in the face of massive revenue losses and the devastation of its economic backbone. AAP’s Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang

“Punjab had already lost ₹49,727 crore due to GST transition, while cuts in Rural Development Fund (RDF) and Market Development Fund (MDF) worth ₹8,000 crore and cancellation of PMGSY projects worth ₹828 crore have further weakened the state’s capacity,” he said.

The AAP MP stressed that Punjab cannot recover without immediate central help as the calamity has submerged more than 1,900 villages, left nearly 4lakh people homeless, and claimed over 40 lives. He said that without urgent release of funds and a relief package, the suffering of our people would deepen into a humanitarian disaster of unimaginable proportions. “Punjab’s tragedy is not just a regional concern but a national emergency. If Punjab’s farmlands perish, India’s food security is in jeopardy. If Punjab’s border villages weaken, our national defence stands at risk. The Centre must act with urgency and compassion,” he added.