MP Report Card | Govt wrongly blaming Oppn for House disruptions, says Sangrur MP

A two-time legislator and former cabinet minister, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, was fielded by the AAP from Sangrur in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He won back the seat, previously represented by the present chief minister, Bhagwant Mann, by trouncing SAD (Amritsar)’s sitting MP Simranjit Singh Mann. As the 18th Lok Sabha completes its first year, here’s a look at the first-time MP’s performance in the lower House of the Parliament and his plans for his constituency. Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

How do you look at your experience in the first year of the 18th Lok Sabha?

As the name suggests, the Lok Sabha is truly the House of the people, representing citizens from all walks of life. I feel honoured to represent the constituents of Sangrur, a region known for its political awareness and spirit of experimentation. Having been a two-time MLA and a cabinet minister in Punjab, I have been working at the grassroots level for a long time, but my tenure as an MP has brought a new kind of energy, motivating me as well as testing the best in me at times. I am fully committed to my role and thoroughly living every moment.

What was the high point of the year for you personally or your party in the House?

Being an MP offers no dull moments – each day is engaging and unique in its own right. However, I do feel that the BJP government’s legislative agenda has been heavily influenced by select interest groups, often neglecting the concerns of the common man. My focus has been to raise the demands and concerns of the common people. I have consistently upheld the promise I made to my voters of being the voice of the common man in Parliament.

Are you satisfied with the number of sittings of the Lok Sabha, and why or why not?

We are the world’s largest democracy, where every voice deserves to be heard. In the 1980s and 1990s, parliamentary sessions were longer and often included double sittings. BJP’s politics is such that anyone who seeks accountability from them is dubbed as anti-national. While the government blames the Opposition for disruptions, it is their responsibility to ensure the House functions. The BJP has two to three leaders who make remarks that cause chaos and adjournments. If India wishes to achieve the aspirations of its youth, their representatives and institutions need to work in mission mode.

What is the most effective way to raise issues of public importance in the House?

I have been a student of politics and Parliamentary procedures since my teenage years. Over time, I have adopted core values — maintaining parliamentary decorum, avoiding personal attacks, and showing respect to individuals across political ideologies. At the same time, I remain clear and assertive in expressing my ideological beliefs and in advocating for the public’s agenda. This balanced approach has helped me ensure the effective resolution of constituency matters, even from the opposition benches.

What difference have you made to your constituency in the last one year, and what do you plan to do in the remaining term as MP?

Unlike the previous MP from Sangrur, Simranjit Singh Mann, I have remained constantly active on the ground, regularly engaging with my constituents regularly. When I resigned from the post of cabinet minister after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there were ongoing infrastructure projects in Barnala, Dhanuala and other areas. These projects have been my top priority. A new sports stadium complex is underway in Dhanaula. One major achievement has been the approval of the long-pending Malwa-Chandigarh rail link, which was delayed due to a legacy political family in Punjab. Through constant persuasion and use of parliamentary tools, I, along with a few other MPs, have succeeded in getting its approval from the Railways. In Parliament, I have consistently raised issues related to central funds for Punjab, a national-level educational institution for Sangrur, and support for farmers and agro-based industries. I am using my MPLAD funds for projects that drive long-term development rather than for short-term optics. A key initiative involves Sansarpur, a historic village known for producing numerous hockey Olympians, which lacked an astroturf due to administrative delays. This issue has been taken up with the central government.