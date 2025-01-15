MP Sanjeev Arora meets NHAI chairman regarding projects relevant to Ludhiana

MP Sanjeev Arora held a meeting with the chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Santosh Kumar Yadav in New Delhi to address several critical issues related to NHAI projects in Punjab more relevant to Ludhiana. MP Arora also urged the chairman to expedite the construction of Vehicular Under Passes (VUPs) at Kailash Nagar, Jassian Road, and Jalandhar Bypass. (HT File)

During the meeting, MP Arora emphasised the importance of linking the Ludhiana-Roopnagar highway with Bahadur Ke Road till Dana Mandi. He highlighted that this 5-kilometer spur would not only alleviate logistics-related challenges faced by existing industries but also provide a new lifeline to the industrial zone of Bahadur Ke Road. Yadav promised an immediate feasibility and technical report on this issue.

MP Arora also urged the chairman to expedite the construction of Vehicular Under Passes (VUPs) at Kailash Nagar, Jassian Road, and Jalandhar Bypass. In response, the Chairman immediately contacted RO Punjab Vipnesh Sharma and instructed him to expedite the process.

Additionally, MP Arora requested the construction of VUPs from Dhandari Railway Station crossing NH 44 in Ludhiana. This initiative aims to manage the massive volume of goods traffic from the nearby industrial zone and ease the movement of pedestrians and other commuters. The chairman promptly discussed the matter with RO Punjab and instructed him to get this studied for taking further action.

MP Arora also brought up the issue of the 2.2 km stretch (9.96 hectares) under acquisition by NHAI’s Southern Bypass for which possession is pending. Chairman assured of some resolution in this matter. Yadav discussed the matter with DC Ludhiana and asked him to work on the modalities with RO NHAI, Punjab.

The Chairman assured that many more NHAI projects are in the pipeline, including those in Zirakpur and Sirhind. He appreciated the better land acquisitions than in past by the Punjab government for NHAI projects and praised MP Arora’s efforts to help NHAI overcome roadblocks and facilitate various projects in the state.