Even at 55, Saif Ali Khan is such a ‘hot husband’ that Kareena Kapoor can't help but fangirl over him. See vacation pics
Saif Ali Khan is vacationing with his family and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, shared a glimpse of their beach vacation with fans. Take a look.
Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have escaped Mumbai’s torrential rains with their family and are on a beachy vacation. Kareena, who has been posting glimpses of their vacay, couldn’t help but fangirl over her 55-year-old husband in her recent pictures. Her fans wholeheartedly agreed with her about her ‘hot husband’. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor cheers for Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha: ‘Love seeing women front and centre’)
Kareena Kapoor fangirls over Saif Ali Khan
Kareena posted numerous pictures of Saif on her Instagram. The Bond-esque pictures show the actor walking off the beach in only orange trunks, his hair slicked back, a snorkel mask in his hand. Azure skies and sea form his background. Posting the pictures, Kareena wrote, “Summer’s going well (rainbow, red heart and fire emojis).” And just in case you missed the memo on how Saif looked, she added, “#HotHusband.”
Fans were quick to agree with her in her comments section, leaving heart and fire emojis for Saif. Some fans asked her to post her pictures too, leaving comments such as “Post your vacay pictures also” and “Upload your's (camera emoji) too Love.” One even asked, “Daddy is snorkelling, mommy is clicking daddy … were the kids at.” Rhea Kapoor commented, “miss you guysssssssss.” One even brought up an old joke Saif told Preity Zinta during the 2004 tsunami, writing, “Hey saif !! Under water or what??”
Not the first time Kareena has gushed over Saif
In 2024, Kareena put up pictures of herself soaking up the sun by the beach in a bathing suit. But making it clear which picture’s her favourite, she wrote, “For me it’s the one with the photobomber.” The picture showed Saif walking shirtless behind her. A month after that, she posted a shirtless picture of Saif showing off his abs, wearing trunks, a hat, and sunglasses. She captioned it, “DADDY-O. Summer 2024.”
Recent work
Saif last starred in the Netflix film Kartavya this year. Written and directed by Pulkit, the film also starred Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Saurabh Dwivedi. He now has Haiwaan, the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film Oppam, lined up. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar. He will also star in Rahul Dholakia’s upcoming Netflix series, Hum Hindustani.
Kareena last starred in Crew and Singham Again in 2024. She will soon star in Meghana Gulzar’s thriller film, Daayra. The film will see Prithviraj Sukumaran as her co-star. She has yet to announce any other upcoming projects.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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