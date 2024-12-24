MSP law can harm Punjab farmers’ interests, says BJP’s Sunil Jakhar

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday expressed reservations on the recent report of the standing committee on agriculture, animal husbandry and food processing, recommending the implementation of a legally binding Minimum Support Price (MSP) in India. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar (Sant Arora/HT)

Addressing a press conference in his residence in Panchkula, Jakhar said he did not agree with the findings of this committee.

“With all due respect to the wisdom of the parliamentarian of our country in this committee, this committee has given recommendations keeping in mind the national perspective.”

“I couldn’t find any members from our region who understand our agricultural problems. I only want to say that I have reservations about the recommendations of this committee,” said Jakhar. The committee is headed by former Punjab chief minister and Congress MP from Jalandhar, Charanjit Singh Channi, an ardent political opponent of Jakhar.

Notably, the committee recommended the implementation of MSP to farmers as a legal guarantee saying that it was essential not only for safeguarding farmers’ livelihoods but also for promoting rural economic growth and enhancing national food security.

He also reiterated his opposition to MSP guarantees, arguing they would harm Punjab.

“I have my reservations for the MSP on all crops in Punjab. Anybody can come to me a debate with me on the issue,” said Jakhar.

Earlier, Jakhar exhorted farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to end their prolonged fast citing serious health risks.

“It’s been 27 days since Dallewal sat on fast-unto-death. Initially, no one inquired about them, but for the past 10 days, political leaders have started checking on their condition. Interestingly, none of them have urged him to end fast as these leaders are not worried about his health but are interested in getting the political mileage out of it by abusing BJP,” said Jakhar, adding that since the Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the issue the hunger strike should end.

Highlighting the recent blasts on police establishments in the past few days, Jakhar said Pakistan is trying to destabilize Punjab, and the youth, due to unemployment and a desire to move abroad, are susceptible to indulging in wrong activities.

He also urged Bhagwant Mann’s government to focus on law and order.