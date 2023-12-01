Mughal Road closed after fresh bout of snow in J&K

Mughal Road, that connects South Kashmir with twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, was closed due to fresh snowfall on Thursday, officials said.

Children in warm clothes walk amid fresh snow on Mughal Road on Thursday (ANI)

“There is fresh snowfall at several places along the road, including Pir Ki Gali. The road has been closed for traffic,” said officials.

Traffic plied normally on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH 44).

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains lashed the plains of Jammu and snowfall was reported from the upper reaches of Pir Pranjal and Chenab Valley on Thursday. Rains lashed Trikuta Hills in Katra of Reasi district.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded rains in plains and snowfall over higher reaches. A fresh western disturbance – weather system from Mediterranean region – brought light incessant rains in the plains in various parts of the UT and mountains experienced light snowfall. The tourist resorts of Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Doodhpathri in central Kashmir also received snowfall.

“Light to moderate rain at many places with thunderstorms and lightning and light snowfall over middle and higher reaches,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

An update by Srinagar’s MeT centre said 18mm rain was recorded in Banihal, 13.3mm in Bhaderwah, 12.4mm in Batote, 9mm in Srinagar and 5.2mm in Kupwara.

Ahmad added cloudy weather was expected till December 10. “An improvement of 3 to 5°C in minimum temperatures was expected till December 1, and fall of 2 to 4°C thereafter,” he said.

The MeT cautioned about temporary disruption of surface transportation over hilly areas and important passes, such as Zojila, Sinthan Pass and Mughal road between November 30 to December 1 forenoon.

Online classes in Kashmir colleges

The higher education authorities on Thursday announced that they will conduct online classes in all government degree colleges of Kashmir division in December ”owing to early onset of winter”.

In a circular, the education department said students enrolled in government degree colleges of Kashmir Division were facing challenges in commuting to college and, thereby, attending classes.

“Situation has got compounded due to disruption to normal class work with inadequate heating arrangements. With the implementation of admission based on merit and choice, students have to travel distances or stay in hostel or private accommodations, which has put them to severe hardship due to early onset of harsh winter,” said the circular by Ravi Shanker Sharma, special secretary to the administration.

Further, Principals of these colleges were directed to ensure that the faculty attend their respective colleges regularly and take classes online. The notification added that examinations would be held as per schedule.

With inputs from HTC Jammu

