Muktsar bus mishap: Search op on; villagers demand widening of bridge

A day after eight persons drowned in a bus mishap in Muktsar, divers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continued the search operation in the Sirhind feeder canal on Wednesday.

Members of farmer unions staged a protest at a toll plaza near Warring village on Muktsar-Kotkapura road on wednesday. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place around 1.30 pm near Jhabbewali village on the Muktsar-Kotkapura road on Tuesday when the driver lost control of the bus while crossing a bridge and the vehicle skidded into the canal.

It was raining at the time of the accident and there was heavy waterlogging and slush on the bridge. Members of farmer unions and others staged a protest and forced a private contractor to stop charging road user fee at the toll booth near Warring village on Muktsar-Kotkapura road.

The protesters charged the authorities and toll collection contractor for neglecting the use of a narrow bridge, from where an ill-fated bus of a private operator fell into the canal. They demanded widening of the bridge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NHAI to examine safety of bridge: DC

Deputy commissioner Ruhee Dugg said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been directed to examine the safety of the bridge and the matter of its widening is being taken up with the authorities.

She said there has been no fresh input of any person still missing after the accident but the authorities are still scanning the canal.

“The NDRF has searched in about 15-km area since the mishap but there has been no trace of more bodies. The helpline, that is active since Tuesday evening, has not got any more alert,” she said.

Muktsar civil surgeon Reeta Bala said all 11 passengers admitted to the civil hospital were discharged in less than 24 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}