Muktsar cracker factory blast: NGT seeks response from Central, Punjab pollution boards, DC

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought replies from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and others regarding an explosion in an illegal cracker factory at Singhewala village in Muktsar district, which left five people dead and 29 injured on May 30. The NGT has posting the hearing on August 4. (HT Photo)

In an order dated June 5, a bench of judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, the green body took a suo motu note of a news report published in HT on May 31 regarding the incident at the unauthorised cracker unit.

Quoting an HT report, the NGT order stated: “According to the news item, it is alleged that the factory operator managed to buy a huge volume of explosives and other material used in producing firecrackers without permission, and that even after 10 hours of the explosion, the smell of potash emanated from the debris.”

The bench said that the incident attracted provisions of the Public Liability Insurance Act, the Environment (Protection) Act, Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules, Chemical Accidents (Emergency Planning, Preparedness and Response) Rules, Explosives Act, Explosive Substances Act and Explosives Rules.

The tribunal impleaded as parties or respondents the CPCB, PPCB, the Chandigarh regional office of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change and the Muktsar deputy commissioner.

“Let a notice be issued to the respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing,” the tribunal said, posting the hearing on August 4.