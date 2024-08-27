Muktsar woman crushed to death as speeding PRTC bus overturns

A 40-year-old woman was crushed to death and four passengers suffered injuries after a Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus overturned near Pathrala village on the Bathinda-Dabwali highway on Tuesday afternoon. HT Image

Deputy superintendent of police (rural) Heena Gupta said prima facie it appears the bus, heading to Amritsar, was being driven at a high speed.

The deceased has been identified as Jaswinder Kaur. Both Kaur and her husband Gurpreet Singh boarded the bus from Dabwali at Sirsa district in Haryana and were headed to Faridkot in Punjab.

The duo hail from Lohara village in Punjab’s Muktsar district.

“We were sitting in the rear side of the bus. My wife fell out of the vehicle and was crushed under the wheels of the bus after it rolled several times on the highway. She died on the spot,” Gurpreet said.

A probe into the case is on, the DSP said.

The police said two injured were admitted to a hospital at Dabwali in Sirsa whereas two others were rushed to Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital in Bathinda with multiple injuries.

Factory worker killed in truck-scooter collision

Kapurthala: A Rail Coach Factory employee died after a truck hit his scooter near Bhulana village on Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi road in Punjab’s Kapurthala district on Monday.

Amrik Singh, 58, was returning to his village Sukhia Nangal after visiting a relative admitted to a hospital when the accident took place, SHO Sonamdeep Kaur said. “The truck driver has been arrested and a case has been registered against him,” the officer said.