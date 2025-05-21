Multiple accounts on Jyoti’s name: Police probe

The Haryana Police and central agencies probing the Hisar-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra found that she was in regular touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi from November 2023 till March 2025. Jyoti Malhotra (File)

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said that the YouTuber confessed of being in touch with Danish and her three mobile phones, a laptop, along with two mobile phones of Harkirat Singh, IT in-charge of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), were sent to a laboratory for further probe.

“During the investigation, it came to light that she was in direct touch with Danish from November 2023 to March 2025. Danish was developing her as an asset. She was in touch with other YouTube influencers. She will be produced before the local court on Wednesday and police will seek extension of remand period,” he added.

A senior police official from Hisar, wishing anonymity said that Jyoti has multiple bank accounts with many transactions and it’s a lengthy process to analyse her transactions.

A day earlier, she was grilled by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials over alleged links with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).

As per Information, she got her passport made in 2018, which is valid till 2028, and that she has since travelled to Pakistan, China, Dubai, Thailand, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Indonesia and other countries.