Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mumbai man held with revolver at Chandigarh International Airport
The suspect was to board a flight to Mumbai from Chandigarh International Airport and during checking, the airport security found a revolver on him and informed the police. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The suspect was to board a flight to Mumbai from Chandigarh International Airport and during checking, the airport security found a revolver on him and informed the police. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Mumbai man held with revolver at Chandigarh International Airport

The suspect showed the security at Chandigarh International Airport a licence for the revolver, but it had expired in 2017
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 01:19 AM IST

The police on Friday arrested a 74-year-old Mumbai resident with a revolver at the Chandigarh International Airport.

The suspect, Sukhwinder Singh, was to board a flight to Mumbai and during checking, the airport security found a revolver on him and informed the police. The suspect showed them a licence for the revolver but it expired in 2017.

On the complaint of an airport employee, Tejinder Singh, a case was registered under the Arms Act.

Airport police post-in-charge Amandeep Kaur said that Sukhwinder Singh was produced in a court, from where he was sent to judicial custody. She said that Sukhwinder had come to Mohali for some work and had brought his revolver along, but it’s licence had expired in 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.