Panchkula MC chief for community centre at each village

Municipal commissioner Sachin Gupta on Thursday during a meeting with engineering wing officers directed them to ensure one community centre either at each village or at least within every 5 to 10 km. Panckhula MC chief asked for a report on installation of air purifiers in the city and advised the officials to visit Chandigarh and Delhi to study the concept. (HT Photo)

Gupta directed the officials of horticulture wing to purchase the required machinery within a month and prepare the detailed project report for the same by August 23. Gupta was also informed about the estimated cost of preparing the banquet hall in the community centre of Sector 20. Meanwhile, he instructed the officials to float a tender for hiring a consultant regarding banquet hall in Sector 21 community centre. He asked for a report on installation of air purifiers in the city and advised the officials to visit Chandigarh and Delhi to study the concept.

Gupta also told the executive engineers to survey parks and note requirements.