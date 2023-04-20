Salaries not paid, Chandigarh MC chief slaps notice on manpower contractor

Taking strict note of delay in disbursal of salaries of 50 outsourced employees, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to a contractor supplying manpower to the civic body. The contractor has been asked to give explanation within seven days or face blacklisting, as per the Chandigarh MC chief. (HT File Photo)

The notice was issued to Radhakrishan Co. Op. Labour and Construction Society Ltd for not disbursing salary for the months of January, February and March 2023, a breach of the contract.

Notably, the same contractor has been issued two show-cause notices in the past as well for the same violation.

The notice asked the contractor to explain why the agency should not be blacklisted under the provisions of the 2009 UT administration policy and as per provisions of clause 20 of the agreement on account of breach of the terms and conditions.