Ludhiana MC gives nod to 12 projects worth over 12 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 11, 2023 11:27 PM IST

The development projects were approved by the TAC comprising officials of the civic body as the current house of MC completed its term on March 25

The first meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee of the Municipal Corporation on Tuesday gave its nod to 12 proposals of projects worth over 12 crore to be carried out under various schemes,including Swachh Bharat Mission and National Clean Air Programme.

The proposals, including a geospatial tracking system (GPS) for e-rickshaws, the development of a green belt along the Sidhwan Canal and the purchase of jetting-cum-suction machines were approved.
The proposals, including a geospatial tracking system (GPS) for e-rickshaws, the development of a green belt along the Sidhwan Canal and the purchase of jetting-cum-suction machines were approved. (Getty images)

The development projects were approved by the TAC comprising officials of the civic body as the current house of municipal corporation completed its term on March 25 and offices of the mayor, deputy senior mayor and other elected representatives are lying vacant.

As many as 13 proposals were presented in the meeting, out of which 12 were approved. The proposal for the development of a park at Ward no 58 at a cost of 25 lakh was put on hold.

The proposals, including a geospatial tracking system (GPS) for e-rickshaws, the development of a green belt along the Sidhwan Canal and the purchase of jetting-cum-suction machines were approved.

The projects under the 15th finance commission, including work orders for jetting-cum-suction machines with 8000 litres capacity and another with 4000 litres capacity for 2.97 crore and 2.12 crore respectively and work orders for reconditioning of Humbran Road from Session Chowk to Haibowal Chowk, which is to be undertaken for 2.6 crore, have been approved.

Under the SBM funds, the MC approved GPS tracking devices on as many as 350 e-rickshaws purchased by the MC for door-to-door collection of waste for 10 lakh, and four tractor-operated waste crushing machines for 63.61 lakh were also approved.

For developing a waste to wonder park under the SBM, 25 lakh were kept aside and 10 lakh were approved for waste incinerator machines under the same head.

Work orders for purchasing ready mix road repair bituminous material for MC’s central store for around 74 lakh were issued. Officials also gave their nod to develop a green belt from the Jawaddi Bridge up to Pakhowal Road along the Sidhwan Canal with funds of 2.37 crore under the NCAP funds. MC will also invite tenders for door-to-door collection of garbage under the jurisdiction of the MC.

MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said that a host of pending projects of the finance and contract committee was also approved in the meeting.

The development of green belt along Sidhwan Canal at 2.37 crore, jetting-cum-suction machines at 5 crore, park in Ward no 58 58.62 lakh, GPS on e-rickshaws for 11.2 lakh and waste Incinerators for 10 lakh were also approved.

