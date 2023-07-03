With the menace of cow dung into the Buddha Nullah remaining a major issue, the municipal corporation on Monday announced that six dumping points will be established in the dairy complex to streamline the transportation to the dedicated site. The civic body also issued strict warning to the dairy operators against dumping the waste unscientifically. Six dumping points to be set up at Haibowal dairy complex at Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

MC chief Shena Aggarwal and MLA Ludhiana West Gurpreet Gogi conducted a meeting with dairy owners in the Haibowal dairy complex on Monday evening.

Officials stated that the civic body has accepted the request of dairy owners to establish cow dung dumping points across the dairy complex. A warning has also been issued to the dairy owners that if they are still caught dumping cow dung in sewer lines, strict action will then be taken against them.

Aggarwal stated that challans of ₹5,000 each have already been issued against 54 dairy owners for dumping cow dung in sewer lines or open spaces. If the dairy owners continue to dump cow dung in sewer lines, MC will not only issue daily challans of ₹5,000 against the dairy owners, but will also snap their sewer connections and take strict action against the violators.

They further stated that the dairy owners should also take responsibility and stop dumping cow dung in sewer lines as it is adding to pollution in buddha nullah.

It was decided in the meeting that civic body will establish around six cow dung dumping points across the dairy complex to streamline the transportation of cow dung. The dairy owners will dump the cow dung at these points, from where the dung will then be shifted to the Balloke sewer treatment plant (STP) site.

After the civic body earmarked four acres of land in Balloke STP for dumping the cow dung, the dairy owners in the Haibowal dairy complex have been directed to stop dumping the cow dung in sewer lines.

Civic body officials stated that a 200MT capacity biogas plant is operational in Haibowal dairy complex wherein cow dung is used to make bio-gas. Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) is installing another bio-gas plant in the area.

The dairy owners have been directed to first give the cow dung to the contractor of the bio-gas plant. As the existing biogas plant does not have the capacity to consume the entire cow dung which is generated in the area, the remaining cow dung should then be transported to the STP site. Civic Body has also deployed its machinery for shifting the cow dung to the STP site. The dairy owners have also been given permission to use the cow dung on their farms, but they will have to maintain a record regarding the same otherwise action will be taken against them.