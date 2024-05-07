Murder bid charges framed sans medical record: Ludhiana health dept probe

An inquiry by the local health department has shown that the Sarabha Nagar police had registered an attempt to murder case based on “fraudulent” medical information, without any medico-legal report (MLR), to prove that the injuries incurred by the victim were fatal in nature. The inquiry found that the police had not received any medical report to support the claim that the injuries were “dangerous to life” in nature. (HT File)

Civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh has sent the report to the commissioner of police Kuldeep Chahal and sought action against the doctor who issued the information.

The first information report registered on April 11 charges the accused with sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

“Also the investigating officer from Sarabha Nagar Police Station during his appearance before the inquiry panel failed to produce any medical record which can prove that any injury on the person of Daljit Singh was dangerous to life in nature,” the inquiry report read.

According to a government doctor who did not wish to be named, it was incumbent upon the police to approach a doctor and take their opinion to ascertain the nature of the injuries.

When approached for a comment, the investigating officer could not be reached.

The inquiry also reveals that the accused doctor neither provided the police with an MLR nor was he asked by the police to give the same.

“The doctor in his statement and cross-examination admitted that he did not prepare the MLR of the Patient, he just sent the ruka (information) and nor was he given any request by the police for issuing the MLR of the patient,” read the report.

The doctor, according to the inquiry report, also acknowledged that he did not know what was the difference between a serious and grievous injury.

The commissioner of police, meanwhile, said the medical record was not required if the investigating officer saw enough grounds for the charges.