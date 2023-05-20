Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Murder convict booked 10 years after jumping parole

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 20, 2023 10:38 PM IST

The accused, identified as Sukhwinder Singh of Bhammipura village, had availed 4 weeks parole in 2013 but never returned to jail

It took 10 years for the Jagraon police to file an FIR against a murder convict, who escaped after jumping parole.

Another FIR under sections 8 (2) and 9 of the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners’ Temporary Release Act has been lodged against the accused at City Jagraon police station. (iStock)
ASI Atma Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 302, 34 of IPC, sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was lodged against the accused at Jagraon police station in 2004. The accused was convicted by a court in the case and was awarded life sentence.

The accused had availed a four-week parole on January 17, 2013. He was supposed to report to jail on February 15, 2013.

The ASI said that the FIR was lodged following an information from Ludhiana Central Jail. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

