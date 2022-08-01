Murder on PU campus: High court seeks fresh probe report from Chandigarh Police

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a fresh probe report from the Chandigarh Police into the murder of 60-year-old Seema Goyal, wife of Panjab University professor BB Goyal, whose body was found at their campus residence on November 4, 2021.

The high court bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj passed the order during the resumed hearing of a plea filed by Seema’s brother Deep, a resident of Ludhiana, who had demanded that the probe be handed over to an independent agency.

During the hearing, the police informed the court that Seema’s husband was produced at Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, for narco analysis. However, he was declared unfit for it on account of his health conditions.

Submitting that the investigation is proceeding further in the matter and is likely to arrive to a conclusion in some time, the police sought eight weeks for filing a further status report.

According to police, Goyal had said that he found Seema’s body on the ground floor of the house around 7.30 am on November 4. He had slept in another room upstairs the previous night. By the time police reached the spot, the body had been moved to the hospital. Preliminary post-mortem examination had revealed that the body had strangulation marks on the neck and some injuries on the head. Goyal had claimed that when he found the body, her hands and legs were tied with a cloth and their house’s main door was bolted from outside.

In his plea, Seema’s brother has alleged that her husband was being let go scot-free without proper investigation, despite authorities being approached about it.

He constantly abused, shamed and degraded her for being a Christian and till her death, she was constantly harassed physically and emotionally, the plea alleges.

The court, while fixing the next date of hearing as October 24, directed the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police to file a fresh status report on the probe by then.