Murder or suicide: Mystery shrouds woman’s death at Chandigarh’s Rose Garden

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was discovered with her throat slit inside the toilet complex at Rose Garden, Sector 16, on Saturday afternoon. Garden-goers heard a scream from the women’s toilet around 3.15 pm and alerted traffic police posted at the entrance. (HT)

The woman was still breathing faintly when she was discovered by visitors, but breathed her last within moments.

It was a regular afternoon at the garden, when garden-goers heard a scream from the women’s toilet around 3.15 pm and alerted traffic police posted at the entrance.

A woman present nearby was asked to look inside, where she found the woman lying motionless on the floor, soaked in blood, with a deep gash on her neck, apparently caused by a sharp knife.

Police personnel promptly rushed her to GMSH, Sector 16, where doctors declared her brought dead. The body was later shifted for autopsy.

Worked for a private media company

The deceased was identified as Diksha Thakur through documents found on her person, including a form related to the Bihar Staff Selection Commission

According to police, Diksha hailed from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and had been separated from her husband for nearly a year. She leaves behind a three-year-old son.

She was staying in a paying guest accommodation in Phase 11, Mohali, for the past four to five months, and worked as a customer care executive with a private media company, Chaupal TV, located in Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh.

Investigations revealed that she had been on medical leave for more than a week due to anxiety and health issues.

On Monday, she had visited Alchemist Hospital, Panchkula, with her brother-in-law and was prescribed anti-anxiety medication. On Saturday, after resuming duty, she reportedly left work early around 2 pm, saying she felt unwell. But unlike her daily routine of heading straight home, she changed her route and reached Rose Garden. Police are also questioning her brother-in-law who would usually pick her up from work and drop her home.

Police at a loss

A four-inch kitchen-style knife was recovered from the scene by the forensic team.

However, investigators have yet to determine whether it was a murder or suicide, since only one injury was found on the body and there were no visible signs of resistance.

Police also pointed out that her bag contained anti-depressant medication, adding another layer to the inquiry.

A senior police officer stated that the final determination will depend on the post-mortem findings, which were awaited.

“At this stage, we have not found evidence of foul play. However, we are examining every possible angle, including personal, circumstantial and psychological factors. The post-mortem report and forensic analysis will be crucial in determining the exact cause of death,” SSP Kanwardeep Kaur.

Probe revealed that the female sanitation staff deployed at the toilet was absent, resulting in no witnesses.

CCTV footage under scrutiny

Police teams are examining CCTV footage from inside and around the Rose Garden to ascertain how and when the woman entered the park, whether she was accompanied by anyone and her last movement records.

Call detail records from her phones are also being analysed.

Senior officials, including DSP (Central) Dalbir Singh Bhinder and Sector 3 SHO Narinder Singh Patial, inspected the location as forensic specialists collected evidence, including blood samples, fingerprints, the suspected weapon, her bag and two mobile phones.

The toilet has been sealed and security has been intensified as the investigation continues. The incident has left visitors disquieted, triggering demands for better surveillance and a stronger security presence in public parks, especially those frequented by the elderly, women and children.