Murthal varsity convocation ceremony: Reject drugs, embrace health and positivity, VP tells youth

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday attended the 8th convocation ceremony of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST) at Murthal in Sonepat. Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan receives a warm welcome from Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on his arrival in Sonepat on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing the ceremony, the Vice-President said that he is happy after reaching the sacred land of ‘Dharma Kshetra’ Haryana. He paid rich tributes to Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram, describing him as a towering symbol of integrity, social justice, and visionary leadership. He said that Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram dedicated his life to uplifting farmers and marginalised communities and played a transformative role in improving their socio-economic conditions and restoring their dignity.

Highlighting his contributions, he said that his emphasis on cooperative institutions and equitable land practices laid the foundation for a resilient agricultural framework. He added that these efforts significantly contributed to Haryana’s emergence as a progressive and prosperous agricultural state, playing a crucial role in India’s food security and rural development.

Congratulating the graduating students, the Vice-President expressed happiness that nearly 64% of the gold medal winners were women and that women constituted around 50% of the total graduating students. He described this as a reflection of the transformative changes brought about through women-led development in recent years.

“Sustained efforts through awareness campaigns and initiatives such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao have significantly improved the gender ratio in Haryana, making it an encouraging example of social transformation and inclusivity,” he added.

Recalling India’s response during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Vice-President said that when the world was grappling with the crisis, many nations and multinational pharmaceutical companies developed vaccines, with some seeking to patent them for greater profits.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, developed vaccines and provided them free of cost to its people, while also supplying them to more than 100 countries. This reflected the spirit and greatness of Bharat,” he added.

The Vice-President spoke about the transformative impact of artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, quantum computing, and green technologies. He urged students to embrace these emerging fields with curiosity and responsibility and to use their knowledge as a tool for nation-building.

Expressing concern over the menace of substance abuse, the Vice President called upon the youth to firmly reject drugs and adopt a path of health, purpose, and positivity. He encouraged them to become ambassadors of a drug-free society.

Addressing the students, he said that success in life is not defined only by achievements, but also by character, integrity, and the ability to rise after failures. He said that those who endure hardships and injustice with patience ultimately emerge victorious. He advised students to equip themselves with patience and face life’s challenges with courage and positivity.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said the state government has made a provision of ₹20 crore under the Haryana state research fund with an aim to promote research.

“In the year 2025–26, more than 350 research proposals were received, out of which around 90 proposals have been shortlisted. An additional provision of ₹20 crore has also been made for this fund this year,” he added.

He said that the state government is taking steps towards establishing AI and digital colleges, where modern technology-based teaching systems will be implemented.

“In addition, a special fund of ₹10 crore will also be set up to promote quality higher education and research excellence,” Saini added.

Haryana governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh, cooperation minister Arvind Sharma and VC Prakash Singh were also present.