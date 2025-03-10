Music producer arrested for cheating, exploiting Punjab singer Sunanda Sharma

Mohali police arrested Punjabi music producer Pushpinder Dhaliwal on Saturday for allegedly cheating and exploiting Punjabi singer and actress Sunanda Sharma. Popularly known as Pinky Dhaliwal, the accused, who runs companies like Mad4Music and Amar Audio, was arrested from outside his house in Sector 71 on Saturday evening by Mohali police. (HT)

Popularly known as Pinky Dhaliwal, the accused, who runs companies like Mad4Music and Amar Audio, was arrested from outside his house in Sector 71 on Saturday evening by Mataur police.

The 33-year-old singer, with a significant fanbase, has accused Dhaliwal of unlawful, exploitative and defamatory conduct that caused her significant financial loss, mental trauma and reputational damage.

Usurped ₹250 crore earned by me: Sunanda

In her complaint, Sharma stated that Dhaliwal subjected her to severe financial exploitation over the years by pressuring her to perform at events and concerts without providing any rightful compensation.

“Despite my earnings exceeding ₹250 crore during this period, the accused unlawfully took possession of all my income and usurped my rightful dues. Not a single payment was made to me directly. This blatant financial exploitation has severely impacted my financial stability and well-being,” Sharma said.

False promises of marriage and forged signatures

According to the FIR, Sharma also accused Dhaliwal and his son, Gurkaran Singh Dhaliwal, of exploiting her by making false promises of marriage. Police are investigating the role of Gurkaran in the alleged exploitation for appropriate action.

Additionally, Sharma claimed that Dhaliwal and his son forged her signature on various documents, including contracts, and exploited her further by coercing her into signing agreements she did not fully understand. This included taking control of her intellectual property, such as music rights, performance rights and other creative assets.

“Through my earnings, the accused has built considerable personal wealth solely by exploiting me financially. His sudden and unexplained accumulation of wealth is a direct result of his illegal actions, including misappropriation of my earnings, unauthorised collection of performance fees, and manipulation of my financial rights,” Sharma alleged.

She also accused Dhaliwal of threatening her career and reputation when she confronted him about unpaid earnings. “Whenever I confronted the accused regarding my unpaid earnings, he would resort to threats and intimidation. He repeatedly threatened to ruin my career, withhold money and tarnish my reputation in the entertainment industry. He deliberately restricted my access to music companies, producers and other industry professionals,” the singer told police.

Sharma also accused Dhaliwal of unlawfully taking possession of her passport.

On Sharma’s complaint, Dhaliwal has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable securities, wills and other documents), 468 (forgery of documents or electronic records for the purpose of cheating), 341 (wrongful restraint), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Mataur police station.

Speaking to media, Dhaliwal, who is currently in police custody for two days, ridiculed the allegations, claiming that the Punjabi industry knew well how much he had supported Sunanda Sharma in her career.

Punjab State Women’s Commission takes suo motu notice

After Sharma posted on social media about her struggles, including her inability to buy a house following her father’s death, the Punjab State Women’s Commission (PSWC) took suo motu cognisance. PSWC chairman Raj Lali Gill requested the Punjab director general of police (DGP) to appoint a senior police officer to oversee the investigation and submit a report.

“Sunanda is struggling to pay her rent and medical bills for her ailing mother. She pleaded to at least let her have her own money to afford food. I will ensure she receives police protection and all possible help to safeguard her rights. Other artistes should also support her, as I have received two more similar complaints regarding exploitation in the Punjabi industry,” Gill said.