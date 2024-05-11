 Muslims donate land to build road for Hindu temple in Reasi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Muslims donate land to build road for Hindu temple in Reasi

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
May 12, 2024 05:46 AM IST

Reasi district commissioner Vishesh Pal Mahajan said, “This is the way society should be living and leading in total harmony. I have sought the details, and the administration would provide the funds to ensure construction of a road to the temple.”

Exhibiting inter-faith harmony, two Muslim men of Kheral panchayat in Reasi district have donated four kanals of their land to facilitate the construction of a road to a 500-year-old Hindu temple.

Exhibiting inter-faith harmony, two Muslim men of Kheral panchayat in Reasi district have donated four kanals of their land to facilitate the construction of a road to a 500-year-old Hindu temple. (HT Photo)
Exhibiting inter-faith harmony, two Muslim men of Kheral panchayat in Reasi district have donated four kanals of their land to facilitate the construction of a road to a 500-year-old Hindu temple. (HT Photo)

The development has come at a time when polarisation on religious lines has deepened in society.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Reasi district commissioner Vishesh Pal Mahajan said, “This is the way society should be living and leading in total harmony. I have sought the details, and the administration would provide the funds to ensure construction of a road to the temple.”

Ghulam Rasool and Ghulam Mohammad from Kheral panchayat have donated four kanals of land for the purpose of the road. The estimated cost of the land is over 1 crore.

“After the revenue department fulfilled all the formalities and made entries in the record, a 1200-metre road with a 10-ft width will be constructed for the Gupt Kashi-Gouri Shankar temple in Kansi Patta village,” said a revenue official.

Ghulam Rasool, who is also a former member of the panchayat, said that some individuals tried to create disharmony by highlighting the road issue.

“We thought that the temple didn’t have any road and if we provide our land, the road can be constructed, which in turn would help the pilgrims,” said Rasool.

Subsequently, Rasool and Mohammad conveyed their decision to the revenue officials and a meeting was convened where both of them agreed on donating their land for the much-needed road.

The gesture of the two Muslim men has been widely appreciated by the civil society.

“The two Muslim men have set an example of how we should care about each other’s religions. They have exhibited humanity,” said Vishal Sharma, a local from holy town of Katra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Muslims donate land to build road for Hindu temple in Reasi

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On