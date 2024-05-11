Muslims donate land to build road for Hindu temple in Reasi

Exhibiting inter-faith harmony, two Muslim men of Kheral panchayat in Reasi district have donated four kanals of their land to facilitate the construction of a road to a 500-year-old Hindu temple. Exhibiting inter-faith harmony, two Muslim men of Kheral panchayat in Reasi district have donated four kanals of their land to facilitate the construction of a road to a 500-year-old Hindu temple. (HT Photo)

The development has come at a time when polarisation on religious lines has deepened in society.

Reasi district commissioner Vishesh Pal Mahajan said, “This is the way society should be living and leading in total harmony. I have sought the details, and the administration would provide the funds to ensure construction of a road to the temple.”

Ghulam Rasool and Ghulam Mohammad from Kheral panchayat have donated four kanals of land for the purpose of the road. The estimated cost of the land is over ₹1 crore.

“After the revenue department fulfilled all the formalities and made entries in the record, a 1200-metre road with a 10-ft width will be constructed for the Gupt Kashi-Gouri Shankar temple in Kansi Patta village,” said a revenue official.

Ghulam Rasool, who is also a former member of the panchayat, said that some individuals tried to create disharmony by highlighting the road issue.

“We thought that the temple didn’t have any road and if we provide our land, the road can be constructed, which in turn would help the pilgrims,” said Rasool.

Subsequently, Rasool and Mohammad conveyed their decision to the revenue officials and a meeting was convened where both of them agreed on donating their land for the much-needed road.

The gesture of the two Muslim men has been widely appreciated by the civil society.

“The two Muslim men have set an example of how we should care about each other’s religions. They have exhibited humanity,” said Vishal Sharma, a local from holy town of Katra.