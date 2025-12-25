Must teach gen next sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh, his sons: Amit Shah

Urging everyone to thoroughly inform the younger generations about the life of the 10th Sikh Master, Guru Gobind Singh, and the unparalleled sacrifices of his four Sahibzadas, Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has left no stone unturned in showcasing the traditions of the Sikh Gurus before the country and the world. Union Home Minister Amit Shah being welcomed by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on his arrival in Haryana. (PTI)

The spiritual fervour marked the state-level Veer Baal Diwas programme held to remember the supreme sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, who were bricked alive by the Mughals in 1705, with the Sikh devotees wearing colourful turbans occupying the front rows at the packed to capacity Inderdhanush Auditorium.

Members of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee were seated alongside Shah on the dais where Sikh maryada was strictly observed throughout the event. Shah, also wearing a saffron turban, arrived at 6.55 pm to a rousing welcome, accompanied by the traditional Sikh salutation “Bole So Nihal…”.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said that though there may not have been any deliberate intent, after Independence the sacrifices of Sikh masters were forgotten and they did not get the kind of attention they deserved. He said that we should not put Sikh Gurus sacrifices on back burner and that instead this should be publicised and everyone should be educated about the unparalleled sacrifices of Sahibzadas

Shah said that the sacrifices made for any religion, faith and the nation must be remembered and celebrated so that younger generations draw inspiration from them. Shah repeatedly said the sacrifices of the Sahibzadas in particular must be highlighted to instil values of courage, faith and patriotism among children.

“I want to urge all of you to teach your next generations about the courage and sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh and his four sons, which remain unmatched in history. Their supreme sacrifice is a timeless source of strength and inspiration and it will help India withstand any crisis,” said Shah, who began his address with Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal.

“The Narendra Modi government has made sustained efforts to present the traditions and legacy of the Sikh Gurus before the country and the world. I say with pride that there can be no other religion more inclusive and committed to the ideal of sarva dharma sambhav than Sikhism”

Dwelling at length the steps the Union government has taken to address a number of issues concerning the Sikhs, Shah said that Centre began observing Veer Bal Diwas as a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the Sikh gurus’ children.

“Without Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh, there would have been neither Hindus nor Sikhs. They safeguarded the tilak and sacred thread of Hindus. Without them our Bharat would not have survived,” Shah said, adding that remembering the sacrifice of Sahibzadas sent shivers down the spine.

Shah’s presence at the event underlines the BJP-led government’s continued efforts on Sikh outreach via Haryana as in neighbouring Punjab a major population of Sikhs continue to harbour suspicion towards the Centre.

Shah’s visit came close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in a state-level function in Kurukshetra on November 25 to commemorate the 350 martyrdom anniversary of “Hind-ki-Chadar”, Guru Tegh Bahadur,” the ninth Sikh Guru.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the week from 20 to 27 December is one of the most sorrowful yet glorious periods in Indian history, as Guru Gobind Singh’s entire family sacrificed their lives for the protection of dharma and justice.