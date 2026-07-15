Mustafa Kamal, NC leader and Farooq Abdullah’s brother, dies at 83

Veteran National Conference (NC) leader Mustafa Kamal, 83, and brother of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, a party leader said.

Mustafa Kamal (File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kamal, NC’s additional general secretary, breathed his last at a private hospital here around 5 pm, the party leader said.

“My father’s younger brother Dr Mustafa Kamal passed away earlier this evening at Paras hospital in Srinagar. Uncle Mustafa had been unwell for some months but took a turn for the worse 4 days ago. He put up a brave fight holding on against the odds. The doctors & staff treating him were amazing but Allah called him for his final journey. May Allah grant uncle Mustafa the highest place in Jannat,” the chief minister wrote on his personal handle on X.

Kamal served as a minister in the J&K government led by Farooq Abdullah in 1983, 1987 and 1996.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Before taking the political plunge, Kamal, who obtained an MBBS degree from Sawai Man Singh Medical College in Jaipur in 1962, worked as a general physician in Tangmarg, near Gulmarg, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before taking the political plunge, Kamal, who obtained an MBBS degree from Sawai Man Singh Medical College in Jaipur in 1962, worked as a general physician in Tangmarg, near Gulmarg, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

His legislative career began with the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, where he served from 1983 to 1987.

He was elected from Gulmarg constituency on the party’s ticket, defeating rival Ghulam Hassan Mir in 1987 and continued to represent the constituency till 2002.

He also served as the party spokesperson and was often vocal about issues concerning J&K especially about the special status that was abrogated by the Centre in 2019.