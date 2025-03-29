‘My model didn’t fail’: Seechewal hits back at Bajwa

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal on Friday hit back at leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa over his ‘contractor’ remark in the assembly. Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal (HT Photo)

The MP said it was not ‘Seechewal model’ that failed, but those created by engineers of reputed institutions. Congress leader Bajwa had said Seechewal was a ‘contractor’ and not an engineer, drawing widespread criticism from AAP members.

Seechewal said politicians like Bajwa seemed more interested in ‘making statements than solving real issues’. He added that the ‘Seechewal model’ of cleaning ponds has been running smoothly at his native village since 1999. He added that whenever a problem arises in a village, the locals, and not engineers, are the first to find solutions.

Seechewal said the model is running in nearly 250 villages across Punjab. “To reduce pollution in the Ganga, the Union government has adopted my model in 1,657 villages,” he added.