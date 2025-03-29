Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘My model didn’t fail’: Seechewal hits back at Bajwa

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Mar 29, 2025 09:02 AM IST

Congress leader Bajwa had said Seechewal was a ‘contractor’ and not an engineer, drawing widespread criticism from AAP members

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal on Friday hit back at leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa over his ‘contractor’ remark in the assembly.

Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal (HT Photo)
Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal (HT Photo)

The MP said it was not ‘Seechewal model’ that failed, but those created by engineers of reputed institutions. Congress leader Bajwa had said Seechewal was a ‘contractor’ and not an engineer, drawing widespread criticism from AAP members.

Seechewal said politicians like Bajwa seemed more interested in ‘making statements than solving real issues’. He added that the ‘Seechewal model’ of cleaning ponds has been running smoothly at his native village since 1999. He added that whenever a problem arises in a village, the locals, and not engineers, are the first to find solutions.

Seechewal said the model is running in nearly 250 villages across Punjab. “To reduce pollution in the Ganga, the Union government has adopted my model in 1,657 villages,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘My model didn’t fail’: Seechewal hits back at Bajwa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On