My son was in Italy 20 days ago, we don’t how he reached US: Retd Hoshiarpur teacher

A degree holder in hotel management and catering, Sukhpal Singh of Darapur village shifted to Italy on a work visa last year. On Wednesday, his family was surprised to learn that he had been deported by the US. Sukhpal Singh of Darapur village of Hoshiarpur

Sukhpal’s kin insists that he had gone to Italy legally and was working for someone known to their family. “He never told us about his plan to move to the US. We are surprised as he had called us some 20 days ago from Italy,” Sukhpal’s father Prem Saini said.

Saini, a retired teacher, said they were not even aware as to when and how he had reached the US.

“He is a degree holder in hotel management and catering and migrated to Italy in October last year. We didn’t take any help from any agents. How my son reached the US is something he can only tell. We haven’t spoken to him for the past 2-3 weeks,” Saini added.

“His move to Italy was a legal migration. We did not involve any agent. He had obtained a long-stay visa on the basis of a work permit. He was working in a restaurant. Although he was not very satisfied with his job. But he never shared his intention of moving to another country”, he added.

Saini said the family tried to contact him a couple of times in the last few days but his phone was switched off.