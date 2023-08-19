Minor among 3 dead, 11 injured in blast in Jammu’s Drass

A minor among three people died and 11 others injured in a mysterious blast inside a scrap shop in Drass of Kargil district on Friday evening, said officials. The incident occurred around 6 pm in the main market of Drass. Jammu police have initiated a probe. (Getty Images)

Giving details, Kargil SSP Anayat Ali said, “Prima facie it appeared that an unexploded mortar shell exploded, while metal was being extracted from it. Two people, including scrap shop owner’s son and a passer-by died, and 12 others were injured.”

Drass SHO James Dechen said, “The death toll has now gone up to three. As of now, we have 11 injured.”

He informed that the two of the three dead were identified as Shabir Ahmed, in his 30s, of Khandyal, and scrap shop owner’s son Honey, aged around 12 years, of Narwal in Jammu.

Shabir was a driver. He was passing by the scrap shop when a splinter pierced his heart.

