Kangra woman found dead in Zirakpur hotel room

A woman from Himachal Pradesh was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a hotel near Sigma City Chowk in Zirakpur’s Lohgarh on Monday. As per hotel management, the man had given his Aadhaar card for booking the room, which reflected his name as Suneet and native as Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. The woman’s name was registered as Babita, 38, also a resident of Kangra. (Getty images)

On police’s radar is a youth who had been living with the woman and her two children at the hotel for the past one month, and is now missing along with the kids.

Police have taken the body in their possession, and started investigation to determine the cause of death and circumstances surrounding it.

As per hotel management, the man had given his Aadhaar card for booking the room, which reflected his name as Suneet and native as Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. The woman’s name was registered as Babita, 38, also a resident of Kangra.

“Babita and her two minor children had checked into the hotel with Suneet, claiming that they had sold their property in Himachal Pradesh and will be staying at the hotel till they buy a a house in Zirakpur,” said inspector Simranjit Singh Shergill, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur.

The hotel staff in their statement to police said Suneet left the hotel with the two children on Sunday morning and returned alone in the afternoon, before again walking out around 11 pm. When the housekeeping staff knocked on the room’s door on Monday, there was no response.

After waiting till afternoon, the hotel management opened the door with the master key and were shocked to find the woman dead, with her nose bleeding profusely. Police responded to the scene on being alerted and a forensic team also collected evidence.

SHO Shergill said an autopsy will be conducted at the Dera Bassi civil hospital. Police teams have been despatched to trace Suneet and the two missing children.