Suspected poisoning deaths in Rohtak: Injury marks found on bodies of 2 sisters

Doctors who conducted post-mortem examination of the three minor sisters, who died of suspected ‘food poisoning’, said there were injury marks on the bodies of two girls and prima facie, it seems the girls died of poisoning. Shivaji colony police station SHO Desraj said the family does not suspect foul play and they have initiated proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and the viscera report will reveal the exact cause of death. (HT File)

Dr Vikram Sangwan, who headed the post-mortem examination team at a private hospital in Rohtak, said there was a chemical burn injury on the lip of one of the girls and contusion was on the lip of the second girl.

“There were scar marks on the body of the third girl. As per presumptive, the girls died of poisoning but we are waiting for the viscera report, which would take time. We can’t comment on the poison and how it was given. Police can comment whether poison was suicidal, homicidal or suicidal,” he added.

Shivaji colony police station SHO Desraj said the family does not suspect foul play and they have initiated proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and the viscera report will reveal the exact cause of death.

