Mystery shrouds Panjab University student’s death

A 32-year-old freshly passed out student of Panjab University died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday. Hailing from Haryana’s Karnal district, the student was set to vacate her hostel room in the coming week, as per Panjab University officials. (iStock)

Hailing from Haryana’s Karnal district, the woman had recently completed her MSc in computer science from the university and was set to vacate her hostel room in the coming week.

As per information, she had left the PU campus around 11 pm on Saturday, before heading for a trip to Himachal Pradesh with four friends.

The group was returning back to Chandigarh on Sunday, when her condition deteriorated and she collapsed in the car near IT Park. Her friends rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

On getting to know of the tragedy, her parents reached the city and accused the PU hostel authorities of letting her leave the hostel at 11 pm.

PU officials claimed that she had entered her exit in the hostel register before leaving and students often visited places like the PU library at night.

They claimed that rules were explained to hostellers and parents when they join, and they should also abide by them.

Police said the exact cause of her death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination. Officials familiar with the matter said she had a medical history of seizures.