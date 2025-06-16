Mystery shrouds youth’s death in Dera Bassi

A mysterious death was reported in Dera Bassi, where a 22-year-old man’s body was found in the basement of an abandoned building in Singhpura Bazigar Basti. The victim, who was said to be living alone, had lost his parents several years ago. (iStock)

Police identified the deceased as Titu, who police suspect may have been assaulted before being thrown down into the basement.

The body was discovered by some locals around 7 am on Sunday morning after they followed a trail of bloodstains on the ground floor.

Titu, who was said to be living alone, had lost his parents several years ago. He was employed by a woman named Shakuntla, who runs a eatery stall on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway. According to residents, Titu struggled with alcohol addiction. His aunt, who resides in Khajur village, Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, has been informed about his death.

Investigating officer Harvinder Singh said the body was discovered in the basement, with Titu’s bag lying close by. “We are investigating all angles,” he said.

According to the investigation so far, Titu had visited his aunt during Holi and returned about a month ago to resume work. He had been staying in a rented room in the Singla building.

The body has been sent to the mortuary of Dera Bassi civil hospital for a post-mortem examination. “We are waiting for the arrival of his aunt, and appropriate legal action will be taken after the post-mortem report,” added IO Harvinder Singh. The case remains under investigation.