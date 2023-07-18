Woman falls to death from third floor in Chandigarh: Murder FIR lodged

A day after a 22-year-old woman fell to death from the balcony of a third-floor flat at a housing society in Sector 63, police on Monday registered a murder case. The deceased, Kajal Rawat, a resident of Sector 47-D, was visiting her friend for a couple of days at the housing society. She fell from the balcony past Saturday midnight that was witnessed by a passing ice-cream vendor. (iStock)

While police have registered the murder case against unidentified accused, the woman’s mother has accused her two friends of killing her.

The deceased, Kajal Rawat, a resident of Sector 47-D, was visiting her friend for a couple of days at the housing society. She fell from the balcony past Saturday midnight that was witnessed by a passing ice-cream vendor.

On Monday, police handed over the body to the family after autopsy. While the family initially took the body home, they tried to reach Punjab Raj Bhavan in an ambulance to lodge their protest, which was eventually stopped by the Chandigarh Police.

After senior police officers, including superintendent of police Mridul, assured the family of appropriate legal action, the family returned home. Later, the deceased’s mother, Reena, lodged a complaint with the Sector 49 station house officer (SHO), and a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

A cop privy to the investigation said the accused will be nominated after a thorough probe.

Autopsy report reveals haemorrhagic shock

Meanwhile, the autopsy report of the deceased revealed haemorrhagic shock, and injuries to the head, pelvis, jaw and spine due to a fall.

After her fall, Kajal was taken to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, by her friends, but referred to PGIMER, where she succumbed to her injuries four hours after admission.

Earlier, suspecting it to be a case of suicide, police had initiated inquest proceedings.

As per police, Kajal had recently left her job with an immigration consultancy in Sector 70, Mohali, and was in search of a new one.

The friend she was visiting worked with her at the same firm and had shifted to the said rented flat with a male friend on July 1.

Police said Kajal was alone with her female friend, who hails from Jalalabad, Fazilka, in the flat on Saturday night, while the latter’s male friend, who is from Gurdaspur, was away at a night club in Sector 26, where he works as a bouncer.