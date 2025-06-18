Search Search
Namita Gupta is new DSW women of Panjab University

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 18, 2025 09:44 AM IST

Along with being PU’s director of public relations in the 2023-2024 session, Gupta has also been the warden of girls’ hostel number 6 for five years.

Prof Namita Gupta of the Centre for Human Rights and Duties, Panjab University (PU), has been appointed as the new dean students welfare (DSW, women) till further orders.

New DSW women of Panjab University Namita Gupta (HT)
The communication regarding the same was issued by vice-chancellor Renu Vig on Tuesday.

She will replace Simrit Kahlon of the Geography department. She was appointed DSW in April 2023 and had got an extension in April till further orders.

Gupta has been PU’s director of public relations in the 2023-2024 session. She has also been the warden of girls’ hostel number 6 for five years. She was felicitated with“State Award for Social Service” by the Punjab governor and UT administrator in 2023. She has worked with current DSW Amit Chauhan for a year when they were both wardens.

Gupta said she will work on bringing more transparency to the hostel allotment system and represent the welfare of women.

