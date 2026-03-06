Nancy Grewal murder: Canadian police say killing of Khalistan critic premeditated

Canadian law enforcement officials have confirmed that the killing of Nancy Grewal, a social media influencer and vocal critic of the Khalistan movement, was an “intentional act” and not a random incident of violence. Nancy Grewal, a social media influencer and vocal critic of the Khalistan movement, was found with critical stab wounds at a residence in LaSalle, a suburb of Windsor, Ontario, on March 2. She later succumbed to injuries in a local hospital. (X)

Grewal, 45, was found with critical stab wounds at a residence in LaSalle, a suburb of Windsor, Ontario, shortly before 9.30pm on March 2. She was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

In a statement issued on Thursday, LaSalle police chief Michael Pearce said: “Investigators are confident this was not a random act of violence. Ms Grewal’s murder is being investigated as an intentional act against her. All information is being considered.”

While acknowledging significant public interest, the LaSalle Police Service said they would not disclose specific leads or investigative avenues to avoid compromising the case. The department also noted it was aware of various narratives and motives circulating on social media regarding the Todd Lane homicide.

Khalistan connection

Grewal, who moved to Canada from Ludhiana in 2018, had built a substantial following on YouTube and Instagram for her sharp commentary on Punjab politics. In recent videos, she took a strident stand against pro-Khalistan elements, accusing politicians of ignoring extremism for “the sake of votes”.

In one of her final reels, she said: “Now is the time to take a stand against these Khalistani criminal people,” adding, “I’m a Canadian citizen, but I don’t feel safe in this country right now.”

According to CBC News, an unverified post from a suspected Khalistani extremist account claimed responsibility for the murder, stating in Punjabi: “This woman was saying bad things about religion and Khalistan... she got the result of that.”

In shadow of fear

Speaking to Hindustan Times in Jalandhar, Grewal’s mother, Shinderpal Kaur, 70, alleged that her daughter had been living under a shadow of fear.

“Local radicals developed an enmity with Nancy over her content,” she said. She further revealed a pattern of escalating violence: “Two months ago, unidentified miscreants set her house ablaze. She survived and reported it to the police. She even received a death threat letter recently; we have provided the names of three suspects to the authorities.”

Shinderpal Kaur also recounted an incident where a masked intruder attempted to enter Grewal’s home but fled after spotting CCTV cameras.

Originally from Narangwal village in Ludhiana, Grewal moved to LaSalle from Calgary following a divorce. She worked as a caregiver while maintaining her digital presence, where she frequently used the derisive term ‘Khotaistanis’ to describe separatists.

Her family learned of her death on March 4 after she failed to answer repeated calls. Her mother is expected to fly to Canada for the final rites. Detectives are currently canvassing the LaSalle area for video surveillance, though no suspects have been officially named. (With inputs by Navrajdeep Singh in Jalandhar)