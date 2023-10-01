Narco-terror module busted in Ramban, 2 Punjab men held with 30 kg cocaine

Police arrested two alleged smugglers in Ramban after recovering 30 kg cocaine from a Punjab-bound vehicle, officials said on Sunday.

The contraband was found concealed in a Punjab-bound Toyota Innova in Ramban district. (ANI)

According to police, the two smugglers, Sarabjeet Singh of Billan Pind in Jalandhar and Honey Basra of Phagwara Banga road in Kapurthala were arrested around 10.35 pm on Saturday.

Additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said, “A team led by Ramban senior superintendent of police Mohita Sharma intercepted a Toyota Innova at Railway Chowk, Banihal. The vehicle was coming from Kashmir towards Jammu. On checking, police recovered about 30 kg cocaine.”

He added that the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Banihal police station.

“The operation was developed on intelligence generated by Ramban SSP and her team. Many notorious peddlers and smugglers have already been booked by this team of Ramban police”, the ADGP added.

He added that 104 cases were registered in 2022 and 36 in 2023 till date. In these, 2,500 kg poppy straw, 30 kg cocaine, 10kg charas, 200 gm heroin and 200 intoxicating tablets were recovered, he said.

“158 accused have been arrested and three detained,” he said.

“Prima facie, the consignment appears to be cocaine because as it is in lumps and has a yellowish colour, unlike heroin, which is usually powdered and white,” SSP Sharma said, adding that it appears to have been smuggled from across the border.

