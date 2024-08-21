Narco-terrorism needs to be dealt with iron hand: HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed the bail plea of a Ferozepur resident accused of being involved in narco-terrorism and illegal weapon trade from across the border. The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed the bail plea of a Ferozepur resident accused of being involved in narco-terrorism and illegal weapon trade from across the border. (HT File)

“..the present case is a clear case of narco-terrorism. Weapons and drugs are coming in across the border via drones. The weapons are used by terrorists and organized crime syndicates whereas the drugs are being pushed towards the youngsters because of which the lives of a whole generation of youth is being destroyed. Therefore, offences of this kind are to be dealt with an iron hand,” the bench of justice Jasjit Singh Bedi observed while dismissing the plea.

The plea was from one Bittu against whom FIR was registered in January 2023 in Ferozepur.

Police had claimed that it was a case of narco-terrorism wherein narcotics and drugs were brought in from Pakistan via a drone. The petitioner was an accused in seven cases under the NDPS Act and four cases under the Excise Act. Police further claimed that a raid in the field of one Kulwant Singh led to the recovery of 2 kg heroin, one .30 bore pistol made in China, two magazines and 12 live cartridges. The petitioner was roped in as accused upon investigation.

The court said that the antecedents of the petitioner clearly establish beyond doubt that he is a habitual offender with multiple cases under the NDPS Act. “Therefore, the satisfaction under Section 37 of the NDPS Act that the petitioner has not committed an offence and is not likely to commit one in future cannot be recorded,” the court said while dismissing the plea.