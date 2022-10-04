Narendra Modi to be first PM to take part in Kullu Dussehra celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate AIIMS, Bilaspur, and participate in the famous Kullu Dussehra celebrations during his visit to Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

He will be the first Prime Minister to take part in the historic Kullu Dussehra, where more than 300 local deities congregate annually. The tradition traces back its history to more than 350 years.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national chief JP Nadda will accompany PM Modi to Dhalpur ground, the venue for ‘Shobha Yatra’. Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur, and party’s state chief Suresh Kashyap will also come along.

Nadda, who reached Bilaspur on Sunday, has been overseeing the arrangements for the public rally aimed at improving party’s prospects in the forthcoming elections.

To inaugurate, lay foundation stones of projects worth ₹3,650 crore

The PM will inaugurate Bilaspur AIIMS whose foundation stone was laid in October 2017. Constructed at a cost of more than ₹1,470 crore, it is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality and 17 super-speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres, 750 beds along with 64 ICU beds.

Spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped to handle 24-hour emergency services and dialysis facilities, and has modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, and MRI, besides Amrit pharmacy, Jan Aushadhi kendra and a 30-bed Ayush block.

The hospital will admit 100 students for MBBS courses and 60 students for nursing courses every year.

Among other development projects, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a 31-km-long project for four laning of NH-105 from Pinjore to Nalagarh, worth over ₹1,690 crore.

About 18km of this stretch falls under Himachal Pradesh and the remaining portion falls in Haryana.

He will lay the foundation stone of a medical device park at Nalagarh as well, which will be built at a cost of about ₹350 crore. Memorandums of understanding of more than ₹800 crore have already been signed for setting up industries in this medical device park.

History of Kullu Dussehra

Raja Jagat Singh governed Kullu in the 16th century. When the king learned that Durgadutt possessed white flawless pearls, he became eager to possess them. Even when Durgadutt tried to persuade the king that he did not have the pearls, the latter was unconvinced. Durgadutt and his family then set themselves on fire and cursed the king. The king felt terrible and on the advice of a knowledgeable pandit, he obtained an idol of Lord Raghunath from Ayodhya. The pandit went missing while travelling with the idol from Ayodhya. After a prolonged search, they were found on the banks of the Saryu river.

When the pandit arrived in Kullu, the idol was placed in a temple. The curse was lifted after the king prayed with great devotion. Since then, Jagat Singh began celebrating Kullu Dussehra. On the first day of the festival, deities in their well-decorated palanquins pay their obeisance at the temple of the chief deity Lord Raghunath and then proceed to the Dhalpur ground.

It will be the first time ever that the Prime Minister of the country is participating in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations, said Kullu deputy commissioner Ashutosh Garg.

