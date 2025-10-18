Narrow escape as Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express catches fire near Sirhind

Panic gripped passengers on board the Amritsar–Saharsa Garib Rath Express when a fire broke out in one of its air-conditioned compartments near Sirhind station in Fatehgarh Sahib district on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 7.30am when the train was en route to Bihar from Amritsar.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire started in AC coach number 19, reportedly due to a short circuit.

Witnesses said smoke was first noticed from the compartment shortly after the train crossed Sirhind, prompting passengers to raise the alarm.

As the flames began to spread, a passenger pulled the emergency chain, bringing the train to a halt.

“Those from coach 19 ran towards other compartments before jumping off the train,” said one of the passengers.

The loco pilot immediately applied the emergency brakes, allowing passengers to escape to safety.

In the chaos, several travellers sustained minor injuries while trying to get off the train, and many were forced to abandon their belongings.

Railway, police, and fire brigade teams reached the site soon after being alerted and launched rescue operations. The fire was brought under control within an hour.

The affected coach was later detached from the train before the journey resumed.

In an official statement, the railways said, “Fire was noticed in a coach of train number 12204 (Amritsar–Saharsa) at Sirhind station in Punjab this morning. As soon as the incident was noticed, railway authorities immediately shifted passengers to other coaches, and the fire was extinguished quickly. The train will depart for its destination shortly. No casualties were reported. Time of incident: 7:30 AM.”

Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.