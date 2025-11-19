Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan: 427% jump in persons seeking de-addiction treatment in 5 yrs, says Union minister

AMRITSAR: The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), or “Drug-Free India Campaign”, a flagship national campaign launched by the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment on August 15 to combat the growing problem of substance abuse across the country completed five years with a grand national celebration at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Virendra Kumar, Union minister of social justice and empowerment, Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria during an event to mark completion of 5 Years of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister for social justice and empowerment Virendra Kumar said more than 23.74 crore persons have been sensitised, including 8.09 crore youth and 5.49 crore women under the campaign in the last five years. Besides, he said, the campaign saw participation of more than 17 lakh educational institutions. There has been a 427% increase in persons seeking de-addiction treatment and 5.72 lakh recovered persons now actively contributing to the campaign, the minister added.

The event saw an attendance of over 10,000 participants, including students, BSF personnel, NGOs, and registered nationwide participation of over six crore persons through physical and virtual modes.

Besides Union minister Virendra Kumar, the celebration was attended by Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria. A special message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also read out, emphasising that a “Nasha Mukt Bharat” is achievable through collective resolve and the active participation of youth.

During the programme Olympians, master volunteers and rehabilitated persons were felicitated for their contributions to de-addiction efforts. Governor Kataria also launched four new digital initiatives — three portals and one App — to further strengthen the abhiyaan. The Union minister administered an oath to the attendees on the occasion.