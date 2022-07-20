National commission sayd 2-lakh SC students dropped out of colleges in Punjab
Around two lakh students from the Scheduled Castes (SC) category dropped out of colleges between 2017 and 2020 in Punjab due to the non-payment of dues under a scholarship scheme worth around ₹2,000 crore by the state government, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) said on Wednesday.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann last week ordered a comprehensive probe into alleged irregularities in the post-matric scholarship scheme that had surfaced during the previous Congress regime in the state.
NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla told reporters that the commission has sought an explanation from the state government on why the money has not been paid to colleges despite the payment of dues by the Centre.
“We have taken suo motu cognisance in the matter. There have been many complaints from SC students that they are not being allowed in colleges as the government has not paid their fees. “There were around three lakh SC students who benefited from the scheme in 2017 and the number dropped to 1-1.25 lakh in 2020. When we asked the state government, they said these children dropped out,” he said.
Sampla said that a meeting was held on Monday between the social justice and empowerment ministry and Punjab government to discuss the matter. “In the meeting, it came to light that no dues from the Centre are there while the state government has to pay dues worth ₹2000 crore to these colleges. Where has the money gone that is due?” he said, adding that the Punjab government has been asked to give an explanation by next Wednesday.
The Punjab CM had taken to Twitter to announce the decision for a probe into the matter. “I have received files pertaining to the release of scholarship amount during the previous government. Irregularities have been found in releasing funds to private institutions… orders have been issued for a probe,” the CM had tweeted while promising to act against those who put the future of SC students at stake.
Lucknow reels under water logging, power outages
Water logging and prolonged power outages were reported from several parts of the city after rains on Wednesday, exposing tall claims of Lucknow Municipal Corporation about the cleaning of nullahs and drains in the city. After about an hour of rain in the city, the roads were flooded. The city's most prominent market, Hazratganj, was waterlogged. Every road leading to Lalbagh was flooded. As per reports, there was knee-deep water at the Ambedkar Park intersection.
Faridkot DSP sent to judicial custody in graft case
A Patti court has sent deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Faridkot, Lakhvir Singh to judicial custody after his five day remand with the vigilance bureau ended on Wednesday. The cop was arrested by the Tarn Taran police on July 7 for allegedly accepting ₹10-lakh bribe through a conduit in lieu of letting off a drug smuggler wanted in a case registered at Bhikhiwind.
Two kids among five killed as dumper overturns on SUV in Rae Bareli
Five people, including two children, were killed after an overloaded dumper filled with fly ash overturned on an SUV on Lucknow-Prayagraj highway under Badhokhar police station limits of Rae Bareli on Tuesday night, police said. Police said three other people were critically injured in the accident and undergoing treatment at Rae Bareli district hospital. The bodies were pulled out with the help of a JCB and sent for post mortem examination.
Heavy rain lashes several parts of U.P, more in store: Met department
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, on Wednesday bringing much-needed relief from the sultry weather conditions even as the met department predicted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in several parts of the state in the next couple of days. State capital Lucknow experienced 52.3 mm rainfall that brought down the day temperature from 38.6 degrees Celsius (on Tuesday) to 34.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
PM likely to attend event to mark death anniv of Mulayam’s confidante
KANPUR Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to virtually attend an event to be organised in Kanpur's Meharban Singh ka Purwa township on July 25 to mark the 10th death anniversary of socialist leader Chowdhary Harmohan Singh Yadav, who was one of the closest confidantes of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
