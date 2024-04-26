National Conference puts up show of strength as Srinagar candidate files papers

In a show of strength in their bastion Srinagar, top National Conference (NC) leaders and swarms of workers accompanied former minister Aga Ruhullah Medi as he filed his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha seat, which goes to polls in fourth phase on May 13. National Conference’s Srinagar candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi during his nomination filing rally. (PTI)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM), who has also served as an MP from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah and NC vice president Omar Abdullah accompanied Medi in a cavalcade of cars covered in party flags as he submitted his papers at the DC office.

Speaking on the occasion, Omar said the fight was between National Conference and the rest, even dubbing the Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is still part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally. Former Srinagar municipal commissioner Salman Sager filed as the covering candidate for Aga Ruhullah Mehdi.

“Their secret alliance has been proven that they (political parties) are fighting elections against us. Not one but two leaders of the BJP in Rajouri have supported Mehbooba Mufti. This proves that BJP, their allies A, B, C (referencing Sajjad, Azad and Altaf Bukhari), the central government, Raj Bhavan, all are fighting elections against the NC. But we will still win with the help of people,” he said.

Earlier, PDP candidate Waheed-ur-Rehman Para had on Wednesday filed his papers amid much fanfare.

Srinagar has been an NC stronghold for decades, but PDP made inroads into the and won the seat in 2014 before posting wins in several assembly segments.The NC again emerged as the winner as PDP battled desertions in 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool who was also accompanying the NC candidate said the alliance will win all six seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

PC blasts ‘arrogance’

Peoples Conference spokesperson, Adnan Ashraf, meanwhile, termed Abdullah’s remarks “arrogant”, saying, “Who knew George W. Bush’s infamous ‘you’re either with us or against us’ mantra would find an unlikely echo far, far away in Jammu and Kashmir?... the spirit of arrogance knows no geographical borders,” he wrote on X.

Amir Bhat, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) district president and party candidate, also submitted his nomination papers from Srinagar. He was accompanied by party president Ghulam Nabi Azad’s son Saddam.

“Let’s close the chapter on despair and stagnation in Jammu and Kashmir. It’s time to usher in a new era of development and progress. Under the leadership of Jenab Ghulam Nabi Azad, DPAP is dedicated to driving forward the agenda of prosperity and advancement for our people and region. Amir Ahmad Bhatt, our candidate for the Srinagar constituency, will champion Azad Sahib’s vision for Jammu and Kashmir,” Azad said.