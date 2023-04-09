Three-day National Dairy Mela begins at NDRI in Karnal

The three-day National Dairy Mela began here at the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal. The mela is being organised to mark the 100 years of inception of the ICAR-NDRI Karnal. During the three-day National Dairy Mela, Dheer Singh, director and vice-chancellor of the NDRI, Karnal, informed the gathering that the NDRI has developed 150 technologies during its 100 years period. (HT Photo)

However, as Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers’ welfare Kailash Choudhary could not turn up, the mela was inaugurated by Dr Bhupendra Nath Tripathi, deputy director general (animal science), Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi.

Dheer Singh, director and vice-chancellor of the NDRI, Karnal, informed the gathering that the NDRI has developed 150 technologies during its 100 years period, out of which 46 have been filed for patents whereas 36 technologies have already been patented. In addition, 86 technologies have also been commercialised. He further added that the National Dairy Mela is organised every year by the National Dairy Research Institute which is useful for the farmers and animal rearers owing to several reasons. This mela is a platform where efforts have been made to bring all the latest technologies of dairy science to the farmers. A model of how to properly keep buffaloes has also been displayed at the mela. To mark the International Year of Millets, the NDRI has also displayed bajra biscuits for exhibition.

Cloned buffalo steals the show

Cloned buffalo Swasarupa was the main attraction on the first day of the mela as thousands of farmers and cattle rearers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were eager to get a glimpse of Swasarupa.